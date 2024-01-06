The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-5, 0-0 CUSA) are 7.5-point favorites as they attempt to stop a three-game road slide when they square off against the Sam Houston Bearkats (7-8, 0-0 CUSA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. The game airs at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 136.5.

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 5:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Huntsville, Texas

Venue: Bernard Johnson Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Louisiana Tech -7.5 136.5

Louisiana Tech Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana Tech and its opponents have scored more than 136.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

The average point total in Louisiana Tech's contests this year is 140.4, 3.9 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Bulldogs' ATS record is 7-5-0 this season.

Louisiana Tech has covered more often than Sam Houston this year, recording an ATS record of 7-5-0, compared to the 6-7-0 mark of Sam Houston.

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisiana Tech 7 58.3% 76.8 148.6 63.6 135.8 139.7 Sam Houston 9 69.2% 71.8 148.6 72.2 135.8 139.2

Additional Louisiana Tech Insights & Trends

Louisiana Tech won just two games against the spread in conference games last season.

The Bulldogs score only 4.6 more points per game (76.8) than the Bearkats give up (72.2).

When Louisiana Tech totals more than 72.2 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisiana Tech 7-5-0 3-1 6-6-0 Sam Houston 6-7-0 2-1 8-5-0

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Home/Away Splits

Louisiana Tech Sam Houston 8-0 Home Record 4-2 2-5 Away Record 2-6 3-2-0 Home ATS Record 1-3-0 4-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-4-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.2 69.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.8 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-2-0 4-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-3-0

