LSU vs. Texas A&M: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Saturday's SEC slate will see the Texas A&M Aggies (9-4, 0-0 SEC) take the court against the LSU Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) at 8:30 PM ET on SEC Network.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas A&M vs. LSU matchup.
LSU vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
LSU vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|LSU Moneyline
LSU vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends
- LSU has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover eight times.
- Texas A&M has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- A total of eight out of the Aggies' 13 games this season have hit the over.
LSU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- LSU, based on its national championship odds (+20000), ranks much better (63rd in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (107th).
- The Tigers' national championship odds are the same now (+20000) compared to the beginning of the season (+20000).
- Based on its moneyline odds, LSU has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.
