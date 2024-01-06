Will LSU be one of the teams to secure a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes LSU's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Preseason national championship odds: +10000

+10000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000

How LSU ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 1-0 NR NR 137

LSU's best wins

When LSU took down the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, the No. 34 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 86-80 in overtime on November 19, it was its best win of the season. Will Baker was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Wake Forest, posting 23 points with eight rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

68-53 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 75/RPI) on January 6

66-62 over North Texas (No. 129/RPI) on November 17

74-56 at home over Alabama State (No. 142/RPI) on December 13

73-66 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 274/RPI) on December 1

106-60 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 276/RPI) on November 6

LSU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

According to the RPI, LSU has two wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 12th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Tigers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most losses.

Schedule insights

LSU has the 144th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Looking at the Tigers' upcoming schedule, they have 15 games against teams that are above .500 and three games against teams with worse records than their own.

LSU has 17 games remaining this season, and four of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

LSU's next game

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

LSU Tigers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV Channel: SEC Network

