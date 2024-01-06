The McNeese Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 Southland) hope to extend a six-game winning streak when visiting the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-7, 0-0 Southland) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. The game airs on ESPN+.

McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

McNeese Stats Insights

  • The Cowboys are shooting 50.3% from the field, 6% higher than the 44.3% the Lions' opponents have shot this season.
  • McNeese has compiled a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.
  • The Cowboys are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 294th.
  • The Cowboys average seven more points per game (80.8) than the Lions allow (73.8).
  • McNeese is 9-1 when it scores more than 73.8 points.

McNeese Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, McNeese scores 87.3 points per game. On the road, it averages 76.
  • The Cowboys give up 53.3 points per game at home, and 69.6 away.
  • At home, McNeese drains 8.1 3-pointers per game, 0.5 more than it averages on the road (7.6). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (37%) than on the road (42.2%).

McNeese Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 Southern Miss W 67-48 The Legacy Center
12/17/2023 Louisiana W 74-72 The Legacy Center
12/29/2023 @ Michigan W 87-76 Crisler Center
1/6/2024 @ Texas A&M-Commerce - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
1/8/2024 @ Northwestern State - Prather Coliseum
1/13/2024 SE Louisiana - The Legacy Center

