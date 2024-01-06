McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's game features the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-6) and the McNeese Cowgirls (4-10) facing off at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 86-68 win for heavily favored Texas A&M-Commerce according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on January 6.
The Cowgirls head into this matchup after a 78-54 loss to Northwestern State on Thursday.
McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas
McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas A&M-Commerce 86, McNeese 68
McNeese Schedule Analysis
- The Cowgirls haven't beaten a single Division 1 team this season.
- The Cowgirls have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (three).
- According to the RPI, the Lions have two losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 103rd-most in the nation.
- McNeese has six losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the country.
McNeese 2023-24 Best Wins
McNeese Leaders
- Emilia Tenbrock: 12.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.9 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36)
- Boston Berry: 7.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 29.5 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)
- Azjah Reeves: 9.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (19-for-80)
- Mireia Yespes: 10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 55.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)
- Julia Puente Valverde: 4.8 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)
McNeese Performance Insights
- The Cowgirls' -188 scoring differential (being outscored by 13.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.1 points per game (117th in college basketball) while allowing 83.6 per contest (355th in college basketball).
- The Cowgirls score 80.1 points per game at home, and 45.3 away.
- At home, McNeese allows 73.4 points per game. Away, it allows 109.
