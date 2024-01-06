McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-4) face the McNeese Cowgirls (4-8) in a clash of Southland squads at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday.
McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
McNeese Players to Watch
- Emilia Tenbrock: 12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Boston Berry: 6.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Azjah Reeves: 9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mireia Yespes: 10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julia Puente Valverde: 5 PTS, 5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch
- Mia Deck: 11.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mary Delgado: 13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordyn Newsome: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dorian Norris: 7.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ahmya Boyce: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
