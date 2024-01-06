The McNeese Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 Southland) are big, 11.5-point favorites as they look to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-7, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 135.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Commerce, Texas

Commerce, Texas Venue: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under McNeese -11.5 135.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

McNeese Betting Records & Stats

McNeese's nine games this season have gone over this contest's total of 135.5 points six times.

The average point total in McNeese's outings this year is 139.9, 4.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Cowboys are 7-2-0 ATS this season.

This season, McNeese has been listed as the favorite in three games and won them all.

The Cowboys have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -800 odds on them winning this game.

McNeese has a 88.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total McNeese 6 66.7% 80.8 155 59.2 133 142.7 Texas A&M-Commerce 5 50% 74.2 155 73.8 133 143.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional McNeese Insights & Trends

McNeese put together a 10-12-0 record against the spread in conference play last season.

The 80.8 points per game the Cowboys record are seven more points than the Lions give up (73.8).

McNeese is 5-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) McNeese 7-2-0 0-0 4-5-0 Texas A&M-Commerce 4-6-0 2-4 3-7-0

McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Home/Away Splits

McNeese Texas A&M-Commerce 7-0 Home Record 5-1 3-2 Away Record 1-6 2-1-0 Home ATS Record 2-1-0 4-1-0 Away ATS Record 2-5-0 87.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 100.3 76 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 51.9 2-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.