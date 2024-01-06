The New Orleans Privateers (5-8, 0-0 Southland) look to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the SE Louisiana Lions (5-8, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET.

New Orleans vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

New Orleans Stats Insights

  • The Privateers make 41.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
  • In games New Orleans shoots better than 44.2% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.
  • The Lions are the 265th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Privateers sit at 153rd.
  • The Privateers put up 74.4 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 72.2 the Lions give up.
  • New Orleans is 5-1 when scoring more than 72.2 points.

New Orleans Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively New Orleans has fared better when playing at home this season, putting up 94 points per game, compared to 65.3 per game on the road.
  • The Privateers surrender 63.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 83.8 in away games.
  • In home games, New Orleans is sinking 1.5 more treys per game (6.5) than away from home (5). It sports the same three-point percentage at home compared to on the road (31%).

New Orleans Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 Birmingham-Southern W 91-51 Lakefront Arena
12/21/2023 @ Ohio State L 78-36 Value City Arena
12/29/2023 @ SFA L 80-51 William R. Johnson Coliseum
1/6/2024 SE Louisiana - Lakefront Arena
1/8/2024 Texas A&M-Commerce - Lakefront Arena
1/13/2024 Texas A&M-CC - Lakefront Arena

