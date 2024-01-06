The New Orleans Privateers (5-8, 0-0 Southland) look to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the SE Louisiana Lions (5-8, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET.

New Orleans vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

New Orleans Stats Insights

The Privateers make 41.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

In games New Orleans shoots better than 44.2% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.

The Lions are the 265th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Privateers sit at 153rd.

The Privateers put up 74.4 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 72.2 the Lions give up.

New Orleans is 5-1 when scoring more than 72.2 points.

New Orleans Home & Away Comparison

Offensively New Orleans has fared better when playing at home this season, putting up 94 points per game, compared to 65.3 per game on the road.

The Privateers surrender 63.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 83.8 in away games.

In home games, New Orleans is sinking 1.5 more treys per game (6.5) than away from home (5). It sports the same three-point percentage at home compared to on the road (31%).

New Orleans Upcoming Schedule