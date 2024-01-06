New Orleans vs. SE Louisiana January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Southland schedule includes the New Orleans Privateers (3-8) versus the SE Louisiana Lions (4-7) at 3:00 PM ET.
New Orleans vs. SE Louisiana Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
New Orleans Players to Watch
- Dee Dee Pryor: 12.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Justice Ross: 8.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Alexis Calderon: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jayla Kimbrough: 9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Zoe Cooper: 3.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
SE Louisiana Players to Watch
- Hailey Giaratano: 13.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Taylor Bell: 9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Cheyanne Daniels: 9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jalencia Pierre: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Kennedy Paul: 5.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
