The SE Louisiana Lions (5-8, 0-0 Southland) are 1.5-point underdogs as they try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the New Orleans Privateers (5-8, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Lakefront Arena. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 138.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New Orleans vs. SE Louisiana Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Lakefront Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under New Orleans -1.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Orleans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans and its opponents have combined to score more than 138.5 points in seven of nine games this season.

The average point total in New Orleans' outings this year is 151.0, 12.5 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Privateers' ATS record is 5-4-0 this season.

New Orleans won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Privateers have played as a favorite of -125 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from New Orleans, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

New Orleans vs. SE Louisiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total New Orleans 7 77.8% 74.4 142.3 76.6 148.8 151.1 SE Louisiana 5 50% 67.9 142.3 72.2 148.8 146.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional New Orleans Insights & Trends

New Orleans put together a 12-9-0 record against the spread in conference action last season.

The 74.4 points per game the Privateers put up are only 2.2 more points than the Lions allow (72.2).

New Orleans is 2-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall when scoring more than 72.2 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

New Orleans vs. SE Louisiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) New Orleans 5-4-0 1-0 4-5-0 SE Louisiana 4-6-0 4-3 3-7-0

New Orleans vs. SE Louisiana Home/Away Splits

New Orleans SE Louisiana 4-0 Home Record 4-0 1-7 Away Record 1-6 0-0-0 Home ATS Record 0-1-0 4-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-3-0 94.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 65.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 59.0 0-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-1-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.