Can we expect Nicholls to lock up a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Nicholls ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 1-1 NR NR 271

Nicholls' best wins

When Nicholls took down the Tulane Green Wave, who are ranked No. 230 in the RPI, on November 8 by a score of 69-66, it was its best victory of the season so far. Britiya Curtis, in that signature win, posted a team-best 18 points with eight rebounds and zero assists. Lexi Alexander also played a role with 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

73-55 on the road over Houston Christian (No. 265/RPI) on January 6

61-58 on the road over South Alabama (No. 291/RPI) on December 4

63-55 over Eastern Illinois (No. 313/RPI) on November 24

Nicholls' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-3

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Nicholls is playing the 295th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Colonels have 16 games left on the schedule, with eight contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Nicholls has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Nicholls' next game

Matchup: Nicholls Colonels vs. New Orleans Privateers

Nicholls Colonels vs. New Orleans Privateers Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

