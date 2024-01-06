If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Nicholls State and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Nicholls State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Nicholls State ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 1-0 NR NR 187

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nicholls State's best wins

Nicholls State defeated the No. 137-ranked (according to the RPI) LSU Tigers, 68-66, on November 10, which goes down as its best victory of the season. Diante Smith posted a team-best 18 points with six rebounds and four assists in the game versus LSU.

Next best wins

102-97 on the road over South Alabama (No. 264/RPI) on November 16

98-94 on the road over Houston Christian (No. 341/RPI) on January 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nicholls State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Nicholls State is facing the 79th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Glancing at the Colonels' upcoming schedule, they have six games against teams that are above .500 and seven games against teams with worse records than their own.

Nicholls' upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Nicholls State's next game

Matchup: Nicholls State Colonels vs. SE Louisiana Lions

Nicholls State Colonels vs. SE Louisiana Lions Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Nicholls State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.