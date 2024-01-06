The Nicholls State Colonels (5-8, 0-0 Southland) will try to break a five-game road losing streak at the Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Nicholls State vs. Houston Christian matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nicholls State vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nicholls State vs. Houston Christian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nicholls State Moneyline Houston Christian Moneyline FanDuel Nicholls State (-7.5) 150.5 -325 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nicholls State vs. Houston Christian Betting Trends

Nicholls State has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of five out of the Colonels' 12 games this season have gone over the point total.

Houston Christian is 6-3-0 ATS this year.

A total of four Huskies games this season have hit the over.

