Nicholls vs. Houston Christian January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Houston Christian Huskies (5-6) meet the Nicholls Colonels (6-6) in a clash of Southland squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Nicholls vs. Houston Christian Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Nicholls Players to Watch
- Lexi Alexander: 12.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Britiya Curtis: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Betzalys Delgado: 5.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyla Hamilton: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deonna Brister: 6.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Houston Christian Players to Watch
- N'Denasija Collins: 13.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kennedy Wilson: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Amy Cotton: 5.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Enya Maguire: 8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jo Oly: 3.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
