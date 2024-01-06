The Northwestern State Demons (2-11, 0-0 Southland) will try to end an eight-game road losing skid at the Lamar Cardinals (6-7, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Northwestern State vs. Lamar Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Northwestern State Stats Insights

  • Northwestern State is 2-3 when it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Demons are the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals sit at 34th.
  • The Demons' 69.2 points per game are 8.8 fewer points than the 78 the Cardinals give up.
  • When it scores more than 78 points, Northwestern State is 2-0.

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison

  • Northwestern State is scoring more points at home (80.3 per game) than on the road (62.6).
  • At home the Demons are conceding 75.3 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than they are on the road (86.7).
  • At home, Northwestern State makes 6.8 3-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than it averages away (7.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (28.1%) than on the road (30.1%) too.

Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Rice L 76-51 Prather Coliseum
12/19/2023 Southern University at New Orleans W 99-75 Prather Coliseum
12/29/2023 @ LSU L 96-55 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
1/6/2024 @ Lamar - Montagne Center
1/8/2024 McNeese - Prather Coliseum
1/13/2024 Incarnate Word - Prather Coliseum

