When the Dallas Stars square off against the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Ryan Suter light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Ryan Suter score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Suter stats and insights

Suter has scored in one of 37 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.

Suter has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 1.9% of them.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are giving up 122 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Suter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:30 Home L 5-4 OT 1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:53 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:26 Home W 8-1 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:41 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:14 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:18 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:29 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:12 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:14 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 21:03 Home W 5-4

Stars vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

