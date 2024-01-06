Saint Tammany Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Parkview Baptist High School at Mandeville High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: French Settlement, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
