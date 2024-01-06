Saturday's game that pits the New Orleans Privateers (5-8, 0-0 Southland) versus the SE Louisiana Lions (5-8, 0-0 Southland) at Lakefront Arena is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-70 in favor of New Orleans. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

SE Louisiana vs. New Orleans Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Lakefront Arena

SE Louisiana vs. New Orleans Score Prediction

Prediction: New Orleans 72, SE Louisiana 70

Spread & Total Prediction for SE Louisiana vs. New Orleans

Computer Predicted Spread: New Orleans (-1.3)

New Orleans (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 141.7

New Orleans has gone 5-4-0 against the spread, while SE Louisiana's ATS record this season is 4-6-0. A total of four out of the Privateers' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Lions' games have gone over. New Orleans is 5-4 against the spread and 1-8 overall over its past 10 games, while SE Louisiana has gone 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

SE Louisiana Performance Insights

The Lions put up 67.9 points per game (315th in college basketball) while giving up 72.2 per contest (205th in college basketball). They have a -55 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

SE Louisiana averages 34.5 rebounds per game (268th in college basketball), compared to the 34.2 of its opponents.

SE Louisiana makes 7.0 three-pointers per game (233rd in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc (238th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 32.1%.

SE Louisiana has committed 12.9 turnovers per game (282nd in college basketball) while forcing 12.5 (147th in college basketball).

