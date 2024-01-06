The New Orleans Privateers (5-8, 0-0 Southland) are only 1.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the SE Louisiana Lions (5-8, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Lakefront Arena. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 138.5.

SE Louisiana vs. New Orleans Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Lakefront Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under New Orleans -1.5 138.5

Lions Betting Records & Stats

SE Louisiana has played five games this season that finished with a point total above 138.5 points.

SE Louisiana's contests this season have a 140.1-point average over/under, 1.6 more points than this game's point total.

SE Louisiana's ATS record is 4-6-0 this year.

SE Louisiana has been victorious in one of the three contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Lions have a record of 1-6 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

SE Louisiana has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

SE Louisiana vs. New Orleans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total New Orleans 7 77.8% 74.4 142.3 76.6 148.8 151.1 SE Louisiana 5 50% 67.9 142.3 72.2 148.8 146.6

Additional SE Louisiana Insights & Trends

The Privateers had 12 wins in 21 games against the spread last year in Southland games.

The Lions score an average of 67.9 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 76.6 the Privateers give up.

SE Louisiana vs. New Orleans Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) New Orleans 5-4-0 1-0 4-5-0 SE Louisiana 4-6-0 4-3 3-7-0

SE Louisiana vs. New Orleans Home/Away Splits

New Orleans SE Louisiana 4-0 Home Record 4-0 1-7 Away Record 1-6 0-0-0 Home ATS Record 0-1-0 4-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-3-0 94 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 65.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 59 0-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-1-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-5-0

