2024 NCAA Bracketology: Southern March Madness Resume | January 8
If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Southern and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
How Southern ranks
|Record
|SWAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-7
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|126
Southern's best wins
On December 3, Southern registered its signature win of the season, a 60-59 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who are a top 50 team (No. 33), according to the RPI. With 27 points, Tai'Reon Joseph was the top scorer against Mississippi State. Second on the team was Brandon Davis, with 12 points.
Next best wins
- 85-71 on the road over UNLV (No. 133/RPI) on November 8
- 58-51 at home over Texas Southern (No. 252/RPI) on January 6
- 69-44 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 274/RPI) on December 9
Southern's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-1
- Southern has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one), but also has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 losses (three).
Schedule insights
- Southern has to face the 21st-toughest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Jaguars have 17 games left this year, including 17 against teams with worse records, and none against teams with records north of .500.
- Southern has 17 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.
Southern's next game
- Matchup: Southern Jaguars vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers
- Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Favorite: Southern Jaguars -6.5
- Total: 143.5 points
