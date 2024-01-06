The Dallas Stars (22-10-5) are favored at home (-175 moneyline odds to win) against the Nashville Predators (21-17-1, +145 moneyline odds). The outing on Saturday begins at 8:00 PM ET from American Airlines Center on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO.

Stars vs. Predators Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stars vs. Predators Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Stars vs. Predators Betting Trends

Dallas' 37 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 24 times.

In the 34 times this season the Stars have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 21-13 in those games.

The Predators have been made the underdog 19 times this season, and upset their opponent seven times.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter, Dallas has put together an 11-3 record (winning 78.6% of its games).

Nashville has gone 3-1 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of +145 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (-105) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-175) 2.5 (-125) Tyler Seguin 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-115) 2.5 (+100)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 0-9 8-2-0 6.4 4 3.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 4 3.2 4 14.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 7-3 5-4-1 6.2 3.1 3.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.1 3.4 7 25.0% Record as ML Favorite 6-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 0 Puck Line Losses 9 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

