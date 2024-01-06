The Dallas Stars (22-10-5) host the Nashville Predators (21-17-1) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO. The Stars fell to the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 in overtime in their last game, while the Predators are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames.

Stars vs. Predators Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-160) Predators (+135) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have compiled a 21-13 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Dallas is 11-3 (winning 78.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Stars a 61.5% chance to win.

Dallas and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 24 of 37 games this season.

Stars vs Predators Additional Info

Stars vs. Predators Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 133 (5th) Goals 120 (15th) 115 (14th) Goals Allowed 122 (21st) 24 (16th) Power Play Goals 29 (10th) 18 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 29 (25th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Dallas is winless against the spread and 6-2-2 straight up.

Dallas went over in eight of its past 10 contests.

The Stars' past 10 games have averaged 0.1 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Stars are putting up 1.1 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Stars net the fifth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.6 per game for a total of 133 this season.

On defense, the Stars have allowed 115 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league play.

With a +18 goal differential, they're ranked eighth-best in the league.

