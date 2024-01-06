There are seven games featuring a Sun Belt team on the Saturday college basketball schedule, including the Appalachian State Mountaineers versus the Troy Trojans.

Watch men's college basketball all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Sun Belt Men's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Old Dominion Monarchs at Arkansas State Red Wolves 3:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) James Madison Dukes at Southern Miss Golden Eagles 3:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Georgia Southern Eagles at UL Monroe Warhawks 3:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Georgia State Panthers at South Alabama Jaguars 4:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Appalachian State Mountaineers at Troy Trojans 4:30 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Marshall Thundering Herd at Texas State Bobcats 5:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 8:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Sun Belt games this season by signing up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max!