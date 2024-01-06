When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Tulane be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How Tulane ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 1-1 NR NR 173

Tulane's best wins

As far as its signature win this season, Tulane defeated the Southern Jaguars at home on December 16. The final score was 105-81. Kevin Cross, in that signature victory, tallied a team-best 24 points with nine rebounds and two assists. Sion James also played a role with 18 points, two rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

91-81 at home over Nicholls State (No. 187/RPI) on November 6

84-81 over Cal (No. 223/RPI) on November 23

89-81 on the road over Fordham (No. 227/RPI) on December 3

117-110 at home over Furman (No. 230/RPI) on December 14

98-77 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 248/RPI) on November 29

Tulane's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Green Wave are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.

Based on the RPI, the Green Wave have seven wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Tulane has the 237th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

Of the Green Wave's 16 remaining games this season, 12 are against teams with worse records, and 15 are against teams with records north of .500.

Looking at Tulane's upcoming schedule, it has four games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Tulane's next game

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave vs. Florida Atlantic Owls

Tulane Green Wave vs. Florida Atlantic Owls Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPN2

