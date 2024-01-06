The North Texas Mean Green (8-5, 1-0 AAC) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Tulane Green Wave (10-3, 1-0 AAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at UNT Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Tulane vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas TV: ESPN

Tulane Stats Insights

The Green Wave are shooting 51.5% from the field, 13.2% higher than the 38.3% the Mean Green's opponents have shot this season.

Tulane has put together a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.

The Green Wave are the 308th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mean Green sit at 121st.

The Green Wave score an average of 89.3 points per game, 30.1 more points than the 59.2 the Mean Green allow.

When it scores more than 59.2 points, Tulane is 10-3.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Tulane scored 83.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 81.8.

The Green Wave conceded 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 83.3 away.

Beyond the arc, Tulane made fewer triples on the road (7.7 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.2%) than at home (36.3%) as well.

Tulane Upcoming Schedule