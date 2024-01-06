Tulane vs. South Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Saturday's game at Devlin Fieldhouse has the South Florida Bulls (9-6) taking on the Tulane Green Wave (7-6) at 3:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 65-62 victory for South Florida, so expect a tight matchup.
Last time out, the Green Wave lost 72-54 to Tulsa on Tuesday.
Tulane vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
Tulane vs. South Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Florida 65, Tulane 62
Other AAC Predictions
Tulane Schedule Analysis
- When the Green Wave took down the Maine Black Bears, who are ranked No. 135 in our computer rankings, on December 21 by a score of 64-61, it was their best win of the year thus far.
- Tulane has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).
Tulane 2023-24 Best Wins
- 64-61 at home over Maine (No. 135) on December 21
- 64-58 on the road over Mercer (No. 230) on November 19
- 66-57 at home over Little Rock (No. 244) on December 20
- 67-52 at home over Howard (No. 264) on December 10
- 90-63 at home over New Orleans (No. 278) on December 6
Tulane Leaders
- Kyren Whittington: 16.0 PTS, 2.9 STL, 47.7 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)
- Marta Galic: 14.7 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (30-for-75)
- Irina Parau: 7.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 43.4 FG%
- Hannah Pratt: 11.0 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (25-for-86)
- Amira Mabry: 7.5 PTS, 54.0 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)
Tulane Performance Insights
- The Green Wave outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game (scoring 66.1 points per game to rank 186th in college basketball while giving up 63.5 per contest to rank 168th in college basketball) and have a +34 scoring differential overall.
- The Green Wave are posting 70.3 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 59.5 points per contest.
- In home games, Tulane is giving up 7.9 fewer points per game (57.9) than in road games (65.8).
