How to Watch UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles (1-13, 1-1 Sun Belt) travel to face the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) after losing nine road games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- James Madison vs Southern Miss (3:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Old Dominion vs Arkansas State (3:00 PM ET | January 6)
UL Monroe Stats Insights
- The Warhawks are shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 47% the Eagles allow to opponents.
- In games UL Monroe shoots higher than 47% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Warhawks are the 68th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 296th.
- The Warhawks score 11.7 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Eagles give up (80.4).
- When UL Monroe scores more than 80.4 points, it is 2-0.
UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, UL Monroe is putting up 21.8 more points per game (81.4) than it is away from home (59.6).
- At home, the Warhawks are allowing 4.7 fewer points per game (69.6) than in away games (74.3).
- Looking at three-point shooting, UL Monroe has performed worse when playing at home this season, sinking 5.2 three-pointers per game with a 27.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.7 per game and a 29.4% percentage in road games.
UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Jacksonville
|L 75-65
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/30/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|L 67-55
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|1/3/2024
|Marshall
|L 68-57
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|Southern Miss
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Texas State
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
