The Georgia Southern Eagles (1-13, 1-1 Sun Belt) travel to face the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) after losing nine road games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

UL Monroe Stats Insights

The Warhawks are shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 47% the Eagles allow to opponents.

In games UL Monroe shoots higher than 47% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Warhawks are the 68th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 296th.

The Warhawks score 11.7 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Eagles give up (80.4).

When UL Monroe scores more than 80.4 points, it is 2-0.

UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison

In home games, UL Monroe is putting up 21.8 more points per game (81.4) than it is away from home (59.6).

At home, the Warhawks are allowing 4.7 fewer points per game (69.6) than in away games (74.3).

Looking at three-point shooting, UL Monroe has performed worse when playing at home this season, sinking 5.2 three-pointers per game with a 27.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.7 per game and a 29.4% percentage in road games.

