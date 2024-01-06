The Georgia Southern Eagles (1-13, 1-1 Sun Belt) will attempt to end a nine-game road slide when visiting the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total UL Monroe Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline BetMGM UL Monroe (-3.5) 139.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UL Monroe (-3.5) 139.5 -178 +144 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends

UL Monroe has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Warhawks' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Georgia Southern has covered three times in 14 matchups with a spread this season.

In the Eagles' 14 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

