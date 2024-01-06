For bracketology analysis on UL Monroe and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How UL Monroe ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 1-2 NR NR 133

UL Monroe's best wins

UL Monroe beat the No. 149-ranked (according to the RPI) Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters, 60-52, on November 29, which goes down as its best win of the season. Daisha Bradford dropped a team-best 26 points with nine rebounds and three assists in the contest against Louisiana Tech.

Next best wins

82-65 on the road over Georgia State (No. 197/RPI) on January 4

73-62 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 232/RPI) on November 17

76-60 at home over Northwestern State (No. 248/RPI) on December 12

78-62 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 285/RPI) on November 11

73-67 over Milwaukee (No. 287/RPI) on November 16

UL Monroe's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, UL Monroe has the 208th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

Of the Warhawks' 15 remaining games this year, 12 are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records above .500.

UL Monroe has 15 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UL Monroe's next game

Matchup: UL Monroe Warhawks vs. South Alabama Jaguars

UL Monroe Warhawks vs. South Alabama Jaguars Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

