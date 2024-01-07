CUSA Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 3:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago State Cougars versus the UTEP Miners is the only game on Sunday's college basketball schedule that features a CUSA team in play.
CUSA Men's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Chicago State Cougars at UTEP Miners
|3:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
