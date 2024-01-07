Find out how every CUSA team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

CUSA Power Rankings

1. Middle Tennessee

  • Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 26-4
  • Overall Rank: 73rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 110th
  • Last Game: L 68-59 vs Grand Canyon

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Louisiana Tech
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

2. Western Kentucky

  • Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 21-9
  • Overall Rank: 132nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 140th
  • Last Game: W 68-66 vs Liberty

Next Game

  • Opponent: Sam Houston
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

3. Louisiana Tech

  • Current Record: 7-9 | Projected Record: 15-14
  • Overall Rank: 148th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 58th
  • Last Game: W 66-62 vs Sam Houston

Next Game

  • Opponent: Middle Tennessee
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

4. Liberty

  • Current Record: 5-11 | Projected Record: 13-16
  • Overall Rank: 154th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
  • Last Game: L 68-66 vs Western Kentucky

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Jacksonville State
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

5. Florida International

  • Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 16-13
  • Overall Rank: 187th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 328th
  • Last Game: W 75-50 vs Jacksonville State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ New Mexico State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

6. New Mexico State

  • Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 11-17
  • Overall Rank: 207th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 293rd
  • Last Game: L 81-72 vs UTEP

Next Game

  • Opponent: Florida International
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7. UTEP

  • Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 9-18
  • Overall Rank: 210th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 131st
  • Last Game: W 81-72 vs New Mexico State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Florida International
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

8. Jacksonville State

  • Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 4-22
  • Overall Rank: 275th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 266th
  • Last Game: L 75-50 vs Florida International

Next Game

  • Opponent: Liberty
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

9. Sam Houston

  • Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 4-22
  • Overall Rank: 289th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 254th
  • Last Game: L 66-62 vs Louisiana Tech

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Western Kentucky
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

