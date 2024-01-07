Will Derek Carr Score a Touchdown Against the Falcons in Week 18?
In the Week 18 game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Derek Carr score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Derek Carr score a touchdown against the Falcons?
Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Carr has 34 rushing yards (2.1 per game) on 31 carries.
- Carr has not scored a rushing touchdown in 16 games.
Derek Carr Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|23
|33
|305
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|21
|36
|228
|0
|1
|3
|-4
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|13
|18
|103
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|23
|37
|127
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|18
|26
|183
|2
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|32
|50
|353
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|Jaguars
|33
|55
|301
|1
|1
|3
|14
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|19
|27
|310
|2
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 9
|Bears
|25
|34
|211
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|Week 10
|@Vikings
|13
|18
|110
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 12
|@Falcons
|24
|38
|304
|0
|1
|2
|7
|0
|Week 13
|Lions
|17
|22
|226
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Week 14
|Panthers
|18
|26
|119
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Giants
|23
|28
|218
|3
|0
|3
|-4
|0
|Week 16
|@Rams
|27
|40
|319
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Week 17
|@Buccaneers
|24
|32
|197
|2
|0
|3
|-3
|0
