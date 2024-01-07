Will Jamaal Williams Score a Touchdown Against the Falcons in Week 18?
Will Jamaal Williams get into the end zone when the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons come together in Week 18 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.
Will Jamaal Williams score a touchdown against the Falcons?
Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)
- Williams has rushed for 280 yards (23.3 per game) on 92 carries.
- Williams has also caught 15 passes for 54 yards (4.5 per game).
- Williams has not scored a rushing touchdown in 12 games.
Jamaal Williams Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|18
|45
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|9
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Jaguars
|5
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|6
|30
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 9
|Bears
|3
|6
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 10
|@Vikings
|4
|7
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 12
|@Falcons
|2
|6
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 13
|Lions
|5
|10
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 14
|Panthers
|11
|43
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Giants
|8
|24
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 16
|@Rams
|2
|8
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 17
|@Buccaneers
|19
|58
|0
|4
|13
|0
