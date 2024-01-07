Juwan Johnson did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. If you're trying to find Johnson's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Juwan Johnson and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heading into Week 18, Johnson has 34 receptions for 328 yards -- 9.6 yards per catch -- and four receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 56 occasions.

Keep an eye on Johnson's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Juwan Johnson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Chest

No other receiver is on the injury list for the Saints.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 18 Injury Reports

Saints vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Read More About This Game

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Johnson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 56 34 328 120 4 9.6

Johnson Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 5 3 36 0 Week 2 @Panthers 3 2 13 0 Week 3 @Packers 4 2 12 0 Week 8 @Colts 2 1 5 0 Week 9 Bears 5 5 29 1 Week 10 @Vikings 3 1 2 0 Week 12 @Falcons 7 4 45 0 Week 13 Lions 3 0 0 0 Week 14 Panthers 3 2 10 0 Week 15 Giants 2 2 38 1 Week 16 @Rams 7 4 48 1 Week 17 @Buccaneers 12 8 90 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.