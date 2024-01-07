Will Kendre Miller Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kendre Miller was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints match up against the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Trying to find Miller's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Rep Kendre Miller and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Miller has season stats which include 83 rushing yards on 28 carries (3.0 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus nine receptions on 10 targets for 111 yards.
Keep an eye on Miller's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Kendre Miller Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- There is one other running back on the injury report for the Saints this week:
- Alvin Kamara (DNP/ankle): 180 Rush Att; 694 Rush Yds; 5 Rush TDs 75 Rec; 466 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 18 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Noah Brown
- Click Here for Miles Sanders
- Click Here for Trey Palmer
- Click Here for Bryce Young
- Click Here for Zay Flowers
Saints vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Read More About This Game
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Miller 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|28
|83
|0
|3.0
|10
|9
|111
|0
Miller Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 3
|@Packers
|9
|34
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|1
|3
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|12
|37
|0
|4
|53
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|13
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|3
|10
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 9
|Bears
|1
|0
|0
|1
|31
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.