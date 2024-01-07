Sunday's contest at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has the No. 7 LSU Tigers (14-1) taking on the Ole Miss Rebels (11-3) at 3:00 PM (on January 7). Our computer prediction projects a win for LSU by a score of 70-67, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Tigers' most recent contest on Thursday ended in a 92-72 win over Missouri.

LSU vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: Fubo Sports US

Fubo Sports US Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

LSU vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 70, Ole Miss 67

LSU Schedule Analysis

On November 30, the Tigers captured their best win of the season, an 82-64 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies, who rank No. 13 in the AP's Top 25.

The Tigers have one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, LSU is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

LSU 2023-24 Best Wins

82-64 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 13/AP Poll) on November 30

76-73 over Virginia (No. 76) on November 25

92-72 at home over Missouri (No. 80) on January 4

109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 130) on November 14

73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 144) on November 17

LSU Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 18.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.6 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28)

18.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.6 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28) Angel Reese: 19.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG%

19.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG% Flau'jae Johnson: 13.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

13.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Mikaylah Williams: 16.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.3 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72)

16.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.3 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72) Hailey Van Lith: 11.6 PTS, 5 AST, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers' +530 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 35.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 94.9 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 59.5 per contest (84th in college basketball).

The Tigers have played worse offensively over their last 10 games, tallying 94.2 points per contest, 0.7 fewer points their than season average of 94.9.

