On Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Golden 1 Center, the New Orleans Pelicans (21-15) will look to extend a five-game road winning streak when visiting the Sacramento Kings (21-13), airing at 6:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSNO.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Pelicans vs. Kings matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSNO

NBCS-CA and BSNO Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Pelicans vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings score 118.3 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and give up 117.5 (22nd in the league) for a +25 scoring differential overall.

The Pelicans have a +121 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.4 points per game. They're putting up 115.3 points per game, 15th in the league, and are giving up 111.9 per outing to rank 10th in the NBA.

These teams are scoring 233.6 points per game between them, 0.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams surrender 229.4 points per game combined, 5.1 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Sacramento is 18-16-0 ATS this season.

New Orleans has compiled a 20-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Pelicans and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +6600 +2200 - Kings +4000 +1800 -

