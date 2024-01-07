The New Orleans Saints (8-8) play a familiar opponent (and best bets are available) when they host the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Caesars Superdome in an NFC South showdown.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Saints vs. Falcons? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Saints vs. Falcons?

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Saints favored by three, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (8.9 points). Put your money on the Saints.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Saints' implied win probability is 61.8%.

The Saints have won six of the 12 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (50%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -162 or shorter, New Orleans has a 4-1 record (winning 80% of its games).

This season, the Falcons have won two out of the five games in which they've been the underdog.

Atlanta has been at least a +136 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Who will win? The Saints or Falcons? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New Orleans (-3)



New Orleans (-3) The Saints have covered the spread five times this season (5-10-1).

New Orleans has an ATS record of 2-4-1 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Falcons have covered the spread five times in 16 games with a set spread.

Atlanta has not covered a spread (0-3) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Parlay your bets together on the Saints vs. Falcons matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (42.5)



Under (42.5) New Orleans and Atlanta combine to average 1.4 fewer points per game than the over/under of 42.5 set for this game (including the postseason).

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 39.7 points per game, 2.8 less than the over/under in this game.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Saints' 16 games with a set total.

Falcons games have gone over the point total in six out of 16 opportunities (37.5%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Chris Olave Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 15 71.1 4

Taylor Heinicke Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 5 178.0 5 24.8 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.