NFC South opponents meet when the New Orleans Saints (8-8) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) square off on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Saints and the Falcons.

Saints vs. Falcons Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Saints 3 42 -165 +140

Saints vs. Falcons Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans Saints

The average point total in New Orleans' games this season is 41.6, 0.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Saints have compiled a 5-10-1 record against the spread this season.

The Saints have won six of their 12 games as moneyline favorites this year (50%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, New Orleans has a record of 4-1 (80%).

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have played six games this season that have had more than 42 combined points scored.

The average total for Atlanta's games this season is 40.1 points, 1.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Falcons have covered the spread five times over 16 games with a set spread.

The Falcons have entered the game as underdogs five times this season and won twice.

Atlanta has been at least a +140 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Saints vs. Falcons Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Saints 22.1 14 19.4 6 41.6 5 16 Falcons 19 26 20.3 9 40.1 6 16

Saints vs. Falcons Betting Insights & Trends

Saints

New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three games.

In New Orleans' past three games, it has hit the over once.

Offensively, the Saints are scoring fewer points in divisional games this season (19 per game) compared to their average in all games (22.1). On defense, they are surrendering fewer points per game (17.2) in divisional contests compared to their overall season average (19.4).

The Saints have outscored their opponents by a total of 44 points this season (2.7 points per game), and opponents of the Falcons have outscored them by 21 points (1.3 per game).

Falcons

Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three games.

The Falcons have gone over the total once in their past three games.

The Falcons are scoring more points in divisional games (19.2 per game) than overall (19), and also giving up fewer points in the division (15.2) than overall (20.3).

The Saints have outscored their opponents by a total of 44 points this season (2.7 points per game), and opponents of the Falcons have outscored them by 21 points (1.3 per game).

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.6 41.5 41.7 Implied Team Total AVG 22.8 23.4 22.2 ATS Record 5-10-1 2-5-0 3-5-1 Over/Under Record 5-11-0 2-5-0 3-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-6 4-2 2-4 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-1 2-1

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.1 41.4 38.7 Implied Team Total AVG 21.5 22.1 20.9 ATS Record 5-11-0 3-5-0 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 6-10-0 3-5-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-6 4-3 1-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-0 1-3

