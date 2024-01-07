Find out how each Southland team stacks up against the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Southland Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. McNeese

  • Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 25-2
  • Overall Rank: 81st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 168th
  • Last Game: W 73-67 vs Texas A&M-Commerce

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Northwestern State
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Nicholls State

  • Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 16-12
  • Overall Rank: 224th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 78th
  • Last Game: W 98-94 vs Houston Christian

Next Game

  • Opponent: SE Louisiana
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Texas A&M-CC

  • Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 15-12
  • Overall Rank: 247th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 189th
  • Last Game: W 75-65 vs Incarnate Word

Next Game

  • Opponent: Houston Christian
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Lamar

  • Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 16-13
  • Overall Rank: 249th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 349th
  • Last Game: W 90-70 vs Northwestern State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Incarnate Word
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. SE Louisiana

  • Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 12-16
  • Overall Rank: 279th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 110th
  • Last Game: W 73-68 vs New Orleans

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Nicholls State
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Texas A&M-Commerce

  • Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 12-16
  • Overall Rank: 280th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
  • Last Game: L 73-67 vs McNeese

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ New Orleans
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Incarnate Word

  • Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 9-20
  • Overall Rank: 315th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 329th
  • Last Game: L 75-65 vs Texas A&M-CC

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Lamar
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. New Orleans

  • Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 6-21
  • Overall Rank: 318th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 88th
  • Last Game: L 73-68 vs SE Louisiana

Next Game

  • Opponent: Texas A&M-Commerce
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Houston Christian

  • Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 4-23
  • Overall Rank: 332nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
  • Last Game: L 98-94 vs Nicholls State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Texas A&M-CC
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Northwestern State

  • Current Record: 2-12 | Projected Record: 0-29
  • Overall Rank: 360th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 196th
  • Last Game: L 90-70 vs Lamar

Next Game

  • Opponent: McNeese
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

