Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Southland, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where every team stands, see our college basketball power rankings below.

1. Lamar

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 21-5

8-4 | 21-5 Overall Rank: 112th

112th Strength of Schedule Rank: 71st

71st Last Game: W 73-56 vs Northwestern State

Next Game

Opponent: @ McNeese

@ McNeese Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

2. SE Louisiana

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 17-9

6-7 | 17-9 Overall Rank: 141st

141st Strength of Schedule Rank: 55th

55th Last Game: W 57-44 vs New Orleans

Next Game

Opponent: Texas A&M-CC

Texas A&M-CC Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

3. Texas A&M-CC

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 18-7

9-4 | 18-7 Overall Rank: 172nd

172nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 199th

199th Last Game: W 63-61 vs Incarnate Word

Next Game

Opponent: @ SE Louisiana

@ SE Louisiana Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

4. Incarnate Word

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 14-11

7-6 | 14-11 Overall Rank: 213th

213th Strength of Schedule Rank: 167th

167th Last Game: L 63-61 vs Texas A&M-CC

Next Game

Opponent: @ Texas A&M-Commerce

@ Texas A&M-Commerce Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

5. Northwestern State

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 10-17

5-8 | 10-17 Overall Rank: 248th

248th Strength of Schedule Rank: 103rd

103rd Last Game: L 73-56 vs Lamar

Next Game

Opponent: Houston Christian

Houston Christian Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

6. Nicholls

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 10-17

7-7 | 10-17 Overall Rank: 259th

259th Strength of Schedule Rank: 295th

295th Last Game: W 73-55 vs Houston Christian

Next Game

Opponent: New Orleans

New Orleans Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7. Texas A&M-Commerce

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 10-16

6-6 | 10-16 Overall Rank: 274th

274th Strength of Schedule Rank: 165th

165th Last Game: W 87-78 vs McNeese

Next Game

Opponent: Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8. New Orleans

Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 10-19

4-9 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 285th

285th Strength of Schedule Rank: 210th

210th Last Game: L 57-44 vs SE Louisiana

Next Game

Opponent: @ Nicholls

@ Nicholls Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

9. Houston Christian

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 3-22

5-8 | 3-22 Overall Rank: 327th

327th Strength of Schedule Rank: 57th

57th Last Game: L 73-55 vs Nicholls

Next Game

Opponent: @ Northwestern State

@ Northwestern State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

10. McNeese

Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 0-27

4-11 | 0-27 Overall Rank: 358th

358th Strength of Schedule Rank: 147th

147th Last Game: L 87-78 vs Texas A&M-Commerce

Next Game