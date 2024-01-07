Who is the team to beat at the top of the Sun Belt this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you all you need to know about each team.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. James Madison

Current Record: 14-1 | Projected Record: 27-2

14-1 | 27-2 Overall Rank: 86th

86th Strength of Schedule Rank: 334th

334th Last Game: L 81-71 vs Southern Miss

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: South Alabama

South Alabama Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Appalachian State

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 23-5

11-4 | 23-5 Overall Rank: 100th

100th Strength of Schedule Rank: 236th

236th Last Game: L 66-62 vs Troy

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Coastal Carolina

@ Coastal Carolina Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Louisiana

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 18-10

8-7 | 18-10 Overall Rank: 162nd

162nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 165th

165th Last Game: W 85-77 vs Coastal Carolina

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Troy

@ Troy Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Troy

Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 18-9

9-6 | 18-9 Overall Rank: 172nd

172nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 241st

241st Last Game: W 66-62 vs Appalachian State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Louisiana

Louisiana Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Marshall

Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 16-14

8-8 | 16-14 Overall Rank: 181st

181st Strength of Schedule Rank: 153rd

153rd Last Game: W 79-75 vs Texas State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Arkansas State

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 15-15

6-9 | 15-15 Overall Rank: 184th

184th Strength of Schedule Rank: 218th

218th Last Game: W 90-75 vs Old Dominion

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Texas State

Texas State Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. South Alabama

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 13-14

8-7 | 13-14 Overall Rank: 221st

221st Strength of Schedule Rank: 280th

280th Last Game: L 90-76 vs Georgia State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ James Madison

@ James Madison Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Georgia State

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 12-15

7-7 | 12-15 Overall Rank: 230th

230th Strength of Schedule Rank: 254th

254th Last Game: W 90-76 vs South Alabama

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Old Dominion

Old Dominion Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Southern Miss

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 13-15

8-7 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 231st

231st Strength of Schedule Rank: 257th

257th Last Game: W 81-71 vs James Madison

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ UL Monroe

@ UL Monroe Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Texas State

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 9-19

6-9 | 9-19 Overall Rank: 258th

258th Strength of Schedule Rank: 104th

104th Last Game: L 79-75 vs Marshall

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Arkansas State

@ Arkansas State Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Old Dominion

Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 7-22

4-11 | 7-22 Overall Rank: 281st

281st Strength of Schedule Rank: 113th

113th Last Game: L 90-75 vs Arkansas State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Georgia State

@ Georgia State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Coastal Carolina

Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 4-23

4-10 | 4-23 Overall Rank: 289th

289th Strength of Schedule Rank: 283rd

283rd Last Game: L 85-77 vs Louisiana

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Appalachian State

Appalachian State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. UL Monroe

Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 3-23

4-9 | 3-23 Overall Rank: 316th

316th Strength of Schedule Rank: 213th

213th Last Game: L 76-68 vs Georgia Southern

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Southern Miss

Southern Miss Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. Georgia Southern

Current Record: 2-13 | Projected Record: 4-26

2-13 | 4-26 Overall Rank: 320th

320th Strength of Schedule Rank: 259th

259th Last Game: W 76-68 vs UL Monroe

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game