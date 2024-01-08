The Dallas Stars, Joe Pavelski included, will play the Minnesota Wild on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Pavelski's props versus the Wild? Scroll down for stats and information.

Joe Pavelski vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Pavelski has averaged 16:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

In 15 of 38 games this season, Pavelski has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Pavelski has a point in 26 games this year (out of 38), including multiple points seven times.

Pavelski has an assist in 17 of 38 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Pavelski's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Pavelski has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are conceding 121 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 38 Games 11 35 Points 5 15 Goals 1 20 Assists 4

