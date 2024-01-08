How to Watch McNeese vs. Northwestern State on TV or Live Stream - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The McNeese Cowboys (12-2, 1-0 Southland) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning run when visiting the Northwestern State Demons (2-12, 0-1 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Prather Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
McNeese vs. Northwestern State Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
McNeese Stats Insights
- The Cowboys are shooting 49.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 49.6% the Demons allow to opponents.
- McNeese has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.6% from the field.
- The Cowboys are the 100th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Demons rank 338th.
- The 80.2 points per game the Cowboys put up are the same as the Demons allow.
- When McNeese totals more than 82.4 points, it is 5-0.
McNeese Home & Away Comparison
- McNeese is scoring 87.3 points per game this season at home, which is 11.8 more points than it is averaging away from home (75.5).
- The Cowboys cede 53.3 points per game in home games this year, compared to 69.2 when playing on the road.
- In home games, McNeese is draining 0.4 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than when playing on the road (7.7). However, it owns a worse three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to in road games (43.4%).
McNeese Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Louisiana
|W 74-72
|The Legacy Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Michigan
|W 87-76
|Crisler Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 73-67
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|1/8/2024
|@ Northwestern State
|-
|Prather Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|SE Louisiana
|-
|The Legacy Center
|1/15/2024
|Lamar
|-
|The Legacy Center
