The New Orleans Privateers (5-9, 0-1 Southland) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when hosting the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-8, 0-1 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Lakefront Arena. This game is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce matchup.

New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Orleans Moneyline Texas A&M-Commerce Moneyline FanDuel New Orleans (-2.5) 143.5 -128 +106 Bet on this game at FanDuel

New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Trends

New Orleans has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Privateers games have hit the over five out of 10 times this season.

Texas A&M-Commerce has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

So far this season, five out of the Lions' 12 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

