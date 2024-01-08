Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana January 8 Tickets & Start Time
The Nicholls State Colonels (4-8, 0-0 Southland) meet the SE Louisiana Lions (4-8, 0-0 Southland) in a clash of Southland squads at 7:30 PM ET on Monday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Nicholls State Players to Watch
- Jamal West: 16.8 PTS, 9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Diante Smith: 12.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Robert Brown III: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen White: 11.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Oumar Koureissi: 5.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
SE Louisiana Players to Watch
- Roger McFarlane: 13.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Nick Caldwell: 13.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Alec Woodard: 8.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Roscoe Eastmond: 6.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Brody Rowbury: 7.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana Stat Comparison
|Nicholls State Rank
|Nicholls State AVG
|SE Louisiana AVG
|SE Louisiana Rank
|249th
|72.1
|Points Scored
|66.3
|331st
|303rd
|76.6
|Points Allowed
|72.8
|230th
|224th
|35.8
|Rebounds
|33.8
|289th
|288th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9
|197th
|69th
|8.8
|3pt Made
|6.8
|245th
|348th
|9.8
|Assists
|13.4
|190th
|196th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|13.2
|289th
