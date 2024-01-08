The SE Louisiana Lions (6-8, 1-0 Southland) are underdogs (+4.5) as they attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Nicholls State Colonels (6-8, 1-0 Southland) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Stopher Gym. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 139.5 points.

Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nicholls State -4.5 139.5

Nicholls State Betting Records & Stats

Nicholls State and its opponents have combined to score more than 139.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

The average total in Nicholls State's contests this year is 151.1, 11.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Colonels are 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Nicholls State (6-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 60% of the time, 14.5% more often than SE Louisiana (5-6-0) this season.

Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nicholls State 5 50% 74.1 142.4 77.0 148.9 143.8 SE Louisiana 5 45.5% 68.3 142.4 71.9 148.9 146.0

Additional Nicholls State Insights & Trends

Nicholls State won four games against the spread in conference action last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

The 74.1 points per game the Colonels average are only 2.2 more points than the Lions give up (71.9).

When Nicholls State totals more than 71.9 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nicholls State 6-4-0 0-1 4-6-0 SE Louisiana 5-6-0 4-2 4-7-0

Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nicholls State SE Louisiana 11-2 Home Record 10-4 4-11 Away Record 7-8 3-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 82.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 1-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

