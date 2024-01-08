How to Watch Northwestern State vs. McNeese on TV or Live Stream - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The McNeese Cowboys (12-2, 1-0 Southland) will attempt to extend a seven-game winning run when visiting the Northwestern State Demons (2-12, 0-1 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Prather Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northwestern State vs. McNeese Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northwestern State Stats Insights
- The Demons are shooting 41.3% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 37% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.
- Northwestern State is 2-8 when it shoots better than 37% from the field.
- The Demons are the 338th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cowboys sit at 101st.
- The Demons' 69.2 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 59.7 the Cowboys give up.
- Northwestern State has put together a 2-8 record in games it scores more than 59.7 points.
Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison
- Northwestern State averages 80.3 points per game at home, and 63.5 on the road.
- The Demons are allowing fewer points at home (75.3 per game) than away (87.1).
- Beyond the arc, Northwestern State drains more treys on the road (7.9 per game) than at home (6.8), and makes a higher percentage away (31.5%) than at home (28.1%).
Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Southern University at New Orleans
|W 99-75
|Prather Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|@ LSU
|L 96-55
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Lamar
|L 90-70
|Montagne Center
|1/8/2024
|McNeese
|-
|Prather Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Incarnate Word
|-
|Prather Coliseum
|1/15/2024
|Houston Christian
|-
|Prather Coliseum
