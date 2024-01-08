Pointe Coupee Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Pointe Coupee Parish, Louisiana is happening today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pointe Coupee Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Livonia High School at Glen Oaks High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
