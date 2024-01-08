The Dallas Stars' upcoming game versus the Minnesota Wild is slated for Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Roope Hintz light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Hintz stats and insights

In 11 of 36 games this season, Hintz has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

In one game against the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

On the power play he has five goals, plus five assists.

Hintz averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.9%.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 121 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Hintz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Predators 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 4-3 1/4/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:57 Home L 5-4 OT 1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:24 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:10 Home W 8-1 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 3 3 0 18:20 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:20 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:35 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 18:50 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:57 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-3 OT

Stars vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

